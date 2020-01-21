

Director/Writer Greta Gerwig and Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) on the set of Columbia Pictures’ “Little Women.”

She’s nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and her film is up for Best Picture. You may know her as the warm and funny millennial actress, but Greta Gerwig is actually one of the most exciting writer-directors in Hollywood today. Contributing reporter Tim Greiving talked to her about her new labor of love, Little Women.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2020/01/20200122-AA-Gerwig-Extended.mp3



Little Women is in theaters now. Director Greta Gerwig is up for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 9th.

