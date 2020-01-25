

Hildur Guðnadóttir| Photo by Rune Kongsro

Here’s what you need to know about Hildur Guðnadottir: she’s from Iceland, she’s a cellist, she was a frequent collaborator with the late Johann Johannsson, she won an Emmy for her score for HBO’s Chernobyl and she transformed the character of Joker. She didn’t just score his transformation; her music altered Todd Phillips’ direction and Joaquin Phoenix’s performance. For her score, she won a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award and there’s a good chance she’ll take home an Oscar.

Hildur Guðnadottir, the composer who scored the transformation of lonely Arthur Fleck into Joker, talked to Arts Alive contributor Tim Greiving.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2020/01/20200127-AA-Hildur.mp3



Hildur Guðnadottir’s score for Joker is nominated for an Oscar. The Academy Awards take place next Sunday, February 9th.

