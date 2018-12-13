The L.A. County Holiday Celebration | Photo courtesy of The Music Center

Even before its current home, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, existed there was an L.A. County Holiday Celebration. The event was founded in 1959 by longtime L.A. County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn, whose forty years of service were honored by the naming of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown LA and the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Baldwin Hills.

What Hahn started has become our largest multicultural holiday celebration, a three-hour free-admission extravaganza on December 24. which is broadcast live on PBS SoCal and KCET.

Among this year’s many performers:

The Inner City Youth Orchestra, the largest African American majority orchestra in the country, an ensemble that fosters self-confidence as well as musical skill.

Infinite Flow, an inclusive dance company whose goal is to make dance accessible to people of all abilities and create a world where the word “disability” doesn’t exist.

Kayamanan Ng Lahi Philippine Folk Arts, promoting and preserving Philippine culture through dance, music, and song.

Kayamanan Ng Lahi | Photo by Gennia Cui

Pacifico Dance Company, an organization dedicated to the performance and preservation of traditional Mexican dance.

Pacifico Dance Company | Photo by Gennia Cui

The LA County Holiday Celebration takes place 3-6pm, Monday, December 24, at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Admission is free but you’re advised to arrive early. Seating is first come, first served. More information is available at musiccenter.org.

