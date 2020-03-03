KUSC’s Alan Chapman has a lot to say about music, but can he say it in 60 seconds? That’s the Chapman Challenge. We ask a question and Alan has a minute to answer it.
Today’s question is from Lee in San Diego who writes, “I recently attended a concert where the violinist was playing a Stradivarius that was on loan. How does that work?”
Hit play below to listen to this week’s Chapman Challenge on Arts Alive.
This answer calls for some musical accompaniment. Here’s Ray Chen playing a Stradivarius on loan.
Given the rarity and desirability of Antonio Stradivari’s instruments, it was inevitable that prices would escalate greatly. In 2011 one of his violins sold for $16 million. Many are owned by foundations. Individuals who have the resources to buy them are not necessarily musicians, but they appreciate the fact that they should be played and heard. And many of these instruments are on loan for an indefinite period.
One organization that facilitates such loans is the Stradivari Society of Chicago, which acts as an intermediary between musicians and patrons. The list of artists they’ve helped reads like a who’s who of great violinists: Joshua Bell, Hilary Hahn, Gil Shaham, Midori, Sarah Chang, Philippe Quint, Augustin Hadelich, Maxim Vengerov, and more.
That’s today’s Chapman Challenge. Is there a question you’d like to have answered in 60 seconds? Send it to us at [email protected]
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and A Musical Offering.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."
