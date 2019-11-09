

LACO’s new music director, Jaime Martín | Photo by Jamie Pham

A new era for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra will be ushered in later this month: LACO’s first new music director in more than 20 years picks up the baton September 28th, beginning his tenure with a world premiere.



Jaime Martín | Photo by Ben Gibbs

With 20 years at the helm, Jeffrey Kahane was the longest-serving music director in LACO history. A 3-year search for his successor landed a surprise choice: Spanish conductor Jaime Martín, mostly known as one of Europe’s premier flute players and only a recent convert to conducting. Andrew Norman, whose new work entitled Begin, well, begins the Jaime Martín era, tells me, the contrast between maestros is striking. Norman worked closely with Jeffrey Kahane as the longtime LACO composer in residence. He says Jeffrey was the epitome of the pianist-conductor.



Composer Andrew Norman | Photo courtesy of Andrew Norman

Andrew Norman says the commission for Begin, came on the heels of Sustain, his massive, rapturously received symphonic work for the LA Phil’s centenary. A hard act to follow. The musical world of Andrew Norman’s Begin receives its world premiere on the inaugural concerts of the LA Chamber Orchestra’s new season, later this month, with new music director Jaime Martín on the podium.

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s opening concerts of the season take place Saturday, September 28 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale and the 29th at UCLA’s Royce Hall. You can learn more at laco.org.

