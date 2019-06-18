

John Holiday | Photo by Fay Fox

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive interview with John Holiday.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/06/20190618-AA-Bonus-John-Holiday.mp3



One of the most versatile singers in the business, countertenor John Holiday moves effortlessly between the worlds of opera, jazz, and African-American spirituals. The John Holiday Experience: Love and Happiness on stage this Friday at The Sorting Room @ The Wallis is a celebration of Holiday’s artistry in all of these styles of music. Holiday stopped by the KUSC studios and spoke with me about crossing musical boundaries, his musical heroes like mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves and countertenor Derek Lee Ragin, diversity in opera, and the inexhaustible source of positive energy he exudes.



John Holiday with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen

You can learn more about The John Holiday Experience: Love and Happiness at thewallis.org.

Leave a Comment