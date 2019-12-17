

John Lithgow stars as Roger Ailes in “Bombshell” | Photo by Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

In the past year, actor John Lithgow has portrayed Winston Churchill, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Rudy Giuliani. In the new movie Bombshell, he plays the late, disgraced one-time head of Fox News: Roger Ailes.

John Lithgow joined contributing reporter Tim Greiving for a discussion on choosing cringe-worthy roles, finding empathy in villains, and more.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/12/20191218-AA-Lithgow.mp3



Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and John Lithgow, is in theaters now.

