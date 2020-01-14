

Composer John Lunn | Photo by Phil Watkins

With all the Oscar hype currently in the air, it’s easy to forget some of the successful motion pictures not included in this year’s Oscar mania. In particular Downton Abbey: The Movie.

The film, set in 1927, depicts a visit by the King and Queen to the Crawley family’s English country house in the Yorkshire countryside. It was both a critical and financial success. John Van Driel had a chance to talk to the composer of the motion pictures iconic film score.

Hit play below to listen to our extended Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2020/01/20200115-AA-John-Lunn-Extended.mp3



Leave a Comment