Gail Eichenthal

Gail Eichenthal is Chief Engagement Officer for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes arts features to KUSC Out & About. You can hear her on KUSC Sundays 4-6pm.

A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of an American orchestra.

From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked up many awards, including 12 Golden Mikes.

As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times and Symphony Magazine and she’s a regular contributor to the KUSC Out & About blog.

Gail is a director of the Colburn Foundation, a member of the USC Thornton Mentorship Program, and sits on the advisory boards of the LA Chamber Orchestra, Street Symphony and Jacaranda Music.