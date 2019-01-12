

Grant Gershon | Photo by Marie Noorbergen/Tao Ruspoli

December is the busiest month for the musicians of the LA Master Chorale. In addition to concerts chock full of carols, they’ve got multiple performances of Handel’s Messiah on tap this month—both the very popular sing-along version and what music director Grant Gershon jokingly calls the “please don’t sing-along” version. As Gershon tells KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen, this year, the LA Master Chorale is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of a piece of music that has been central to their repertoire ever since they premiered it 1994. Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/12/20191202-AA-Gershon.mp3



The 25th-anniversary celebration concert of Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium takes place on December 15th at 7PM at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Brian Lauritzen will host a pre-concert conversation with Morten Lauridsen, Nico Muhly, Grant Gershon, and others an hour before the performance. To learn more, visit lamasterchorale.org.

