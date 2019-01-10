

Jean-Yves Thibaudet | Photo by Andrew Eccles

The LA Phil launches its fall season with Gustavo Dudamel conducting an all-American concert–and KUSC will bring it to you live, Friday night at 8PM! The program includes works by Samuel Barber, Andre Previn, and Aaron Copland. And one of the orchestra’s most beloved guest artists, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, will play Gershwin’s Concerto in F. Gail Eichenthal has a sneak preview.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/10/20191002-AA-LA-Phil-Opening.mp3



We hope you can join Brian Lauritzen and Alan Chapman for a live broadcast of the Friday night performance from Disney Hall, the opening program of the LA Phil’s new season. Tune in Friday October 4th at 8pm.

Leave a Comment