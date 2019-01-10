Preview the LA Phil’s Season Opener with Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Posted by Gail Eichenthal · 10/1/2019 12:00:22 AM
Jean-Yves Thibaudet | Photo by Andrew Eccles
The LA Phil launches its fall season with Gustavo Dudamel conducting an all-American concert–and KUSC will bring it to you live, Friday night at 8PM! The program includes works by Samuel Barber, Andre Previn, and Aaron Copland. And one of the orchestra’s most beloved guest artists, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, will play Gershwin’s Concerto in F. Gail Eichenthal has a sneak preview.
Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.
We hope you can join Brian Lauritzen and Alan Chapman for a live broadcast of the Friday night performance from Disney Hall, the opening program of the LA Phil’s new season. Tune in Friday October 4th at 8pm.
Gail Eichenthal is the Senior Director of Community Engagement for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes arts features to KUSC's Arts Alive. You can hear her on KUSC Sundays 4-6pm.
A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of an American orchestra.
From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked up many awards, including 12 Golden Mikes.
As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times and Symphony Magazine and she’s a regular contributor to the KUSC Arts Alive blog.
Gail is a director of the Colburn Foundation, a member of the USC Thornton Mentorship Program, and sits on the advisory boards of the LA Chamber Orchestra, Street Symphony and Jacaranda Music.
