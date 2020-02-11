

Louise Brooks stars in G.W. Pabst’s classic film, “Pandora’s Box”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s survey of the politically-charged Weimar Republic era continues this weekend at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Esa Pekka-Salonen will conduct the orchestra and soloists in fully staged performances of the Kurt Weill/Bertold Brecht masterpiece, The Seven Deadly Sins. KUSC’s Gail Eichenthal has a preview.

Salonen and the orchestra are doing a deep dive into this fascinating period of german history, from 1918, until 1933…when Hitler was appointed chancellor of Germany. Noted dramaturge Gerard McBurney is co-curator with Esa Pekka-Salonen of the LA Phil’s Weimar Republic festival. McBurney calls the Weimar Republic, “this strange ill-begotten country that emerged in Germany at the end of world war one.”

The concerts will be augmented by light and sound installations, art exhibits, and a concluding marathon film event on February 29th, including the silent classic Pandora’s Box with live musical accompaniment. Learn more at laphil.com.

