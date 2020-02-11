Louise Brooks stars in G.W. Pabst’s classic film, “Pandora’s Box”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s survey of the politically-charged Weimar Republic era continues this weekend at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Esa Pekka-Salonen will conduct the orchestra and soloists in fully staged performances of the Kurt Weill/Bertold Brecht masterpiece, The Seven Deadly Sins. KUSC’s Gail Eichenthal has a preview.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.
 

 

Salonen and the orchestra are doing a deep dive into this fascinating period of german history, from 1918, until 1933…when Hitler was appointed chancellor of Germany. Noted dramaturge Gerard McBurney is co-curator with Esa Pekka-Salonen of the LA Phil’s Weimar Republic festival. McBurney calls the Weimar Republic, “this strange ill-begotten country that emerged in Germany at the end of world war one.”

The concerts will be augmented by light and sound installations, art exhibits, and a concluding marathon film event on February 29th, including the silent classic Pandora’s Box with live musical accompaniment. Learn more at laphil.com.

Gail Eichenthal
Gail Eichenthal is the Senior Director of Community Engagement for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes arts features to Arts Alive. You can also hear her on KUSC Sundays from 4-6pm.

In 1978, Gail became the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of an American orchestra, hosting and producing the LA Philharmonic broadcasts for more than 20 years. From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into news, working as a staff reporter and anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station. She is a member of the USC Thornton School of Music Board of Councilors.