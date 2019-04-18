

Philip Glass | Photo by Lelli e Masotti

Long Beach Opera is giving the Southern California premiere of Philip Glass’ In the Penal Colony from April 25th through May 5th (many performances are already sold out, but you can check their website for tickets). The production is a collaboration with California Repertory Company and weaves together Glass’ adaptation of a short story by Franz Kafka and interviews with ‘Rising Scholars’, a group of formerly incarcerated students.

LBO Artistic and General Director Andreas Mitisek stopped by the KUSC studios to talk briefly about emphasizing the modern-day relevance of In the Penal Colony. Hit play below to listen.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/04/20190418-AA-Bonus-LBO-Penal-Colony.mp3



Learn more about Long Beach Opera’s production of In the Penal Colony at longbeachopera.org.

