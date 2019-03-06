Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature on Long Beach Opera’s Andreas Mitisek.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/06/20190603-AA-Bonus-LBO-Central-Park-Five.mp3



Long Beach Operas Artistic and General Director Andreas Mitisek joined KUSC’s Sheila Tepper to discuss LBO’s upcoming opera, the World Premiere of Anthony Davis’ “The Central Park Five”. The opera explores the interrogation and coerced confessions of five teenagers wrongly convicted of a crime in New York City in the ’80s. It features a libretto by Richard Wesley while the production is designed and directed by Andreas Mitisek. The opera is directed by Leslie Dunner. Performances are at the Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro on June 15 and June 22 at 7:30 and June 23 at 2:30. You can learn more about the upcoming performances and buy tickets at longbeachopera.org.

