“Roberto Devereux” | Photo by Cory Weaver, courtesy of San Francisco Opera

The upcoming season of LA Opera spans nearly 250 years of music history, from George Frederick Handel’s Rodelinda, with world-renowned early music ensemble English Concert, to an opera score for which the ink is still wet, Eurydice, a modern retelling of the ancient myth of Orpheus but this time from the woman’s point of view. It’s a world premiere by recently named MacArthur Fellow, LA Opera artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin, collaborating with playwright Sarah Ruhl.

“Angel’s Bone”, coming to LA Opera’s Off-Grand Series | Photo courtsey of Hong Kong Arts Festival

In between, a pair of Mozart masterworks: The Magic Flute, in the phenomenally popular Barrie Kosky production featuring hand-drawn animation with which the singers interact, and The Marriage of Figaro in a new production by acclaimed film director James Grey.

“The Magic Flute” | Photo by Craig T. Mathew

Soprano Renée Fleming stars in the first LA Opera production of The Light in the Piazza, the sumptuous, multi-Tony-winning musical by Adam Guettel. LA Opera General Director Placido Domingo will make his 154th role debut as a wronged husband in Roberto Devereux by Donizetti, also starring the acclaimed young Spanish soprano Davinia Rodriguez in her Los Angeles Opera debut. (Domingo’s staggering tally of roles, by the way, is quite likely a feat never to be duplicated.)

“Roberto Devereux” | Photo by Cory Weaver, courtesy of San Francisco Opera

For the first time in a quarter-century, LA Opera will also bring audiences the uniquely mysterious and captivating Pelléas et Mélisande, Debussy’s only opera.

“Pelleas et Melisande” | Photo by Richard Campbell, courtesy of Scottish Opera

And the season opens September 14, 2019 with the company’s first new production of Puccini’s La Bohème in 25 years, another production by one of the most innovative and in-demand directors in opera today, the Australian-born artistic director of the Komische Oper Berlin, Barrie Kosky, with whom the company is building a close relationship.

Barrie Kosky | Photo by Jan Windszus

See below for many more operatic high notes of the upcoming LA Opera season at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

You can explore what the 2019-2020 LA Opera season has in store at laopera.org.

