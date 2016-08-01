“Roberto Devereux” | Photo by Cory Weaver, courtesy of San Francisco Opera

The upcoming season of LA Opera spans nearly 250 years of music history, from George Frederick Handel’s Rodelinda, with world-renowned early music ensemble English Concert, to an opera score for which the ink is still wet, Eurydice, a modern retelling of the ancient myth of Orpheus but this time from the woman’s point of view. It’s a world premiere by recently named MacArthur Fellow, LA Opera artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin, collaborating with playwright Sarah Ruhl.

“Angel’s Bone”, coming to LA Opera’s Off-Grand Series | Photo courtsey of Hong Kong Arts Festival

In between, a pair of Mozart masterworks: The Magic Flute, in the phenomenally popular Barrie Kosky production featuring hand-drawn animation with which the singers interact, and The Marriage of Figaro in a new production by acclaimed film director James Grey.

“The Magic Flute” | Photo by Craig T. Mathew

Soprano Renée Fleming stars in the first LA Opera production of The Light in the Piazza, the sumptuous, multi-Tony-winning musical by Adam Guettel. LA Opera General Director Placido Domingo will make his 154th role debut as a wronged husband in Roberto Devereux by Donizetti, also starring the acclaimed young Spanish soprano Davinia Rodriguez in her Los Angeles Opera debut. (Domingo’s staggering tally of roles, by the way, is quite likely a feat never to be duplicated.)

“Roberto Devereux” | Photo by Cory Weaver, courtesy of San Francisco Opera

For the first time in a quarter-century, LA Opera will also bring audiences the uniquely mysterious and captivating Pelléas et Mélisande, Debussy’s only opera.

“Pelleas et Melisande” | Photo by Richard Campbell, courtesy of Scottish Opera

And the season opens September 14, 2019 with the company’s first new production of Puccini’s La Bohème in 25 years, another production by one of the most innovative and in-demand directors in opera today, the Australian-born artistic director of the Komische Oper Berlin, Barrie Kosky, with whom the company is building a close relationship.

Barrie Kosky | Photo by Jan Windszus

See below for many more operatic high notes of the upcoming LA Opera season at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

You can explore what the 2019-2020 LA Opera season has in store at laopera.org.

Gail

Gail Eichenthal

Gail Eichenthal is Chief Engagement Officer for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes arts features to KUSC Out & About. You can hear her on KUSC Sundays 4-6pm.
A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of an American orchestra.
From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked up many awards, including 12 Golden Mikes.
As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times and Symphony Magazine and she’s a regular contributor to the KUSC Out & About blog.
Gail is a director of the Colburn Foundation, a member of the USC Thornton Mentorship Program, and sits on the advisory boards of the LA Chamber Orchestra, Street Symphony and Jacaranda Music.