

Lula Washington Dance Theatre | Photo courtesy of The Ford

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2020/01/20200127-AA-Bonus-Lula-Washington.mp3



The much loved Los Angeles based Lula Washington Dance Theatre is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary with a powerful program exploring social and humanitarian issues.

The company is known for its powerful, high energy dancing and innovative and provocative choreography. There will be three world premieres by choreographers Christopher Huggins, Tommie Waheed Evans and a work in progress by Lula Washington and a west coast premiere by Esie Mensah. Plus a favorite by hip hop artist Rennie Harris.



Lula Washington Dance Theatre | Photo courtesy of The Ford

Washington, reflecting on the company’s 40th anniversary, says, “At the same time the company is pushing forward with new groundbreaking work, it is also holding true to its original mission of doing work that is ‘reaching for your soul.’ Our dancing and programming is designed to touch the spirt of people aiming to move them to a place of humanism is and fairness for all.”

The company, which tours internationally has focused on using dance to explore social issues including aspects of African-American history and culture.

You can see Lula Washington Dance Theatre performing at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on January 30, 31, February 1, 2020, 7:30 pm. Learn more at thewallis.org.

Leave a Comment