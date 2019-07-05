

Some of this year’s Luna Composition Lab fellows

Curious about the future of classical music? Catch a glimpse on Thursday at 4pm (PDT) as Luna Composition Lab presents a free live-stream of world premieres by its 2019 composition fellows. Luna Composition Lab is a special program of Kaufman Music Center which offers mentorship for female-identifying, non-binary, and gender non-conforming composers. It was co-founded by Missy Mazzoli and Ellen Reid. Mazzoli is currently the composer-in-residence at the Chicago Symphony and is one of the first two women to be commissioned by The Metropolitan Opera. Reid is the recipient of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Music for her opera p r i s m, which premiered at LA Opera.



Ellen Reid | Photo by Arnaud Pyvka

Luna Composition Lab pairs these young composers (ages 13-18) with professional composers (Reid, Reena Esmail, Kristin Kuster, Tamar Muskal, and Gity Razaz) for one-on-one mentorship. I spoke with Mazzoli and Reid via Skype about the program, its impact on the young women it serves, and how Mazzoli and Reid are using their prominence and influence to lift up the next generation of classical composers.



Missy Mazzoli | Photo by Marylene Mey

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature on Luna Composition Lab.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/05/20190507-AA-Bonus-Ellen-Missy.mp3



