In a recent interview with Jim Svejda, composer Morten Lauridsen, who’s taught at USC for over 50 years, said he’s started nearly every class with a poem. “Poets inform us,” he said. “They are doing with words what we are doing with music.”

This week, we lost a great American poet, the Pulitzer Prize winner Mary Oliver.

“Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,

the world offers itself to your imagination,

calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting—-

over and over announcing your place in the family of things.”

“When it’s over I want to say: all my life I was a bride married to amazement. I was the bridegroom taking the world into my arms.”

