A scene from “Mary Queen of Scots” | Photo by Focus Features

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature with composer Max Richter discussins his score for Mary Queen of Scots.





Max Richter is a familiar presence in the concert hall, but more and more in the past few years he’s been bringing his smart, minimalist music into the movie theater.

Mary Queen of Scots is an old story—almost 500 years old—but in first-time director Josie Rourke’s new film, which stars Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as her sisterly rival, Elizabeth I, this story of two headstrong queens feels urgent and alive. That’s in great thanks to Richter, whose gorgeous score creates a unity between the two eras… and between these two women.

Mary Queen of Scots is in theaters today. Max Richter’s score is available on Deutsche Grammophon.

