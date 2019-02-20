

Andrew Monaghan as Harry, Ashley Shaw as Cinderella and The Company | Photo by Johan Persson

Matthew Bourne’s staging of Prokofiev’s Cinderella ballet, at the Ahmanson Theatre through March 10, has been called “a perfect treat,” “a glorious spectacle.” Alan Chapman talked with Bourne at the KUSC studios.

Matthew Bourne’s reimagining of Prokofiev’s Cinderella ballet is currently at the Ahmanson Theatre. Bourne has been called the most popular choreographer of theatrical dance in the western world. And yet his formal dance training didn’t begin until he was 22.



Matthew Bourne | Photo by Elliott Franks

Bourne’s dance training may have begun in his twenties, but his theatrical ambitions were evident much earlier. Bourne’s staging of Cinderella began with his love for Prokofiev’s music. And in the service of the story, Bourne calls for something extra from his dancers. That real situation is the Second World War, a setting that Bourne found to be deeply connected to the music.

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella runs at the Ahmanson Theatre through March 10. Tickets and information at centertheatregroup.org.

