

Artistic Director of the Dilijan Chamber Music Concert Series, Movses Pogossian, at the KUSC Studios | Photo by Susie Goodman

Violinist Movses Pogossian founded the Dilijan Chamber Music Series 15 years ago to bring together Western classical and Armenian chamber works. He gave us some of the highlights of the upcoming season.

Violinist Movses Pogossian (Artistic Director), pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, cellist Michael Kaufman, and clarinetist Boris Allakhverdyan perform Tigran Mansurian’s “Agnus Dei” at composer’s 80th bday celebration concert at Zipper Hall, January 27, 2019 | Photo by Kegham Berajekelian



Lark Musical Society’s “Gerhard” Choir (Vatsche Barsoumian, conductor and music director) performs Tigran Mansurian’s “Ara Poetica”, at composer’s 80th bday celebration concert at Zipper Hall, January 27, 2019 | Photo by Kegham Berajekelian

You can learn more about Movses Pogossian and the Dilijan Chamber Music Series, as well as their upcoming performances, at dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org.

