

Long Beach Opera Artistic Director Andreas Mitisek at the KUSC Studios | Photo by Susie Goodman

The Wende Museum announces Season 2 of Music at the Wende, a free concert series in which esteemed musical organizations present programs inspired by the collections and mission of the museum. The Wende is an experimental cultural laboratory that links the past to the present with innovative exhibitions and events and is located in a former National Guard Armory building in Culver City.

The opening concert takes place Friday, October 4th when Long Beach Opera Presents Hollywood Elegies, a program of Hanns Eisner who fled the Nazis only to be blacklisted as “the Karl Marx of Music.”

I spoke with LBO’s Artistic Director Andreas Mitisek. Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/09/201930-AA-Bonus-Music-Wende-LBO.mp3



All concerts are free but reservations are required. The Museum Tour and Reception are at 7pm, followed by the concert at 8pm. RSVPs open four weeks prior to each event via wendemuseum.org.

Leave a Comment