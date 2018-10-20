

Hit play below to listen to our extended Music for Moving Pictures interview featuring Daniel Hart discussing his score for The Old Man & The Gun.





David Lowery and Daniel Hart are one of the most exciting director-composer duos of our time. Lowery, the Dallas-based filmmaker, gave Hart his very first scoring gig after hearing his band’s music, and they’ve quickly leapt from small Sundance darling (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints), to a full-fledged Disney movie (Pete’s Dragon), to a cinematic tone poem about death, grief, and the afterlife (A Ghost Story).

Their newest collaboration is The Old Man & The Gun, which stars Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker, an old man who loves robbing banks and breaking out of prison… and doing so in the most charming, lovable way possible.

If you only know Daniel Hart as the guy who writes earthy, folksy scores with hand-clap rhythms, you’re in for a surprise. Just as Lowery chose to take a big swing by making an unapologetically sweet film about nice people—a “cozy heist movie,” as he puts it—Hart chose to take a swing, too, and write his first jazz score. It has a bit of Vince Guaraldi, a bit of Bill Lee, and, interestingly enough, a bit of James Horner’s score for another Robert Redford film—Sneakers—all brewed together like a mug of comforting coffee on a front porch.

The Old Man & The Gun is in theaters now. Daniel Hart’s score is available on Varèse Sarabande Records.

Leave a Comment