Composer Danny Elfman | Photo by Taylor Jewell

Hello, Music for Moving Pictures listeners. I recorded this interview with Danny Elfman for KUSC’s Arts Alive in 2017, as he was preparing to leave for Prague to premiere his new violin concerto. I didn’t know it then, but it was really the prototype for this podcast—so I wanted to adopt it into the family and give it a good home. Enjoy!

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Music for Moving Pictures interview featuring composer Danny Elfman.





Danny Elfman is a four-time Oscar-nominated composer for film and television, best known for his 16-film collaboration with director Tim Burton and his scores for films such as Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mission: Impossible, and Batman.

KUSC’s Tim Greiving with Danny Elfman | Photo by Melisa McGregor

In the interview, you’ll hear how a high-school dropout and self-taught musician became one of Hollywood’s top film composers, why Danny Elfman eats your low opinions of him for breakfast, and why his strange, circuitous path from rock star to film composer has now led to him crashing into the concert hall.

