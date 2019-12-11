

New West Symphony Music Director Michael Christie | Photo by Eugene Yankevich

Music You Can Dance To! That’s the theme of this weekend’s New West Symphony concerts, part of the orchestra’s 25th anniversary season under new music director Michael Christie. The concerts take place Saturday night at 7:30pm at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, and Sunday at 3pm at Camarillo’s Rancho Campaña Performing Arts Center.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/11/20191113-AA-NWS.mp3



This weekend’s performances by the New West Symphony and music director Michael Christie include Gabriela Lena Frank’s Peruvian-inflected Leyendas, with LA-based Peruvian Ensemble INCA participating in the program, also Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances, Copland’s Hoedown from Rodeo, the world premiere of Canvas by Julien Labro, who will also be the bandoneon soloist in the work, along with guitarist Jason Vieaux. The two will also join forces with the orchestra for Labro’s arrangement of Astor Piazzola’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. During intermission, the audience is invited to return to the auditorium early to hear a new work. Almost the entire audience does so at New West Symphony concerts! You can learn more at newwestsymphony.org.

