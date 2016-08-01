

Shana Blake Hill | Photo by Corey Ulrich

The Numi Opera company inaugural season will feature two rarely performed operas: Alexander Von Zemlinsky’s Der Zweg or The Dwarf, based on a story by Oscar Wilde on May 30. And June 2nd (and again in December), they’ll present Wolfgang Korngold’s Der Ring Des Polykrates.



Gail Gordon, Founder and Director of Numi Opera | Courtesy of Numi Opera

Both will be produced at the historic Theatre of the Ace Hotel in Downtown LA. Gail Gordon is the founder and director of Numi Opera and John Van Driel recently had a chance to talk to her about the operas and the company.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature on Numi Opera’s Gail Gordon.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/05/20190525-AA-Bonus-Numi-Opera.mp3



