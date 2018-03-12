

If your holiday season isn’t complete without a mysterious uncle and a banquet of dancing sweets, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the places you can see The Nutcracker ballet this month.

There’s a condensed version great for kids ages 5-11 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on December 8th with performances at 10AM and 11:30AM.

Also at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts is American Ballet Theater’s production of the holiday classic – staring Misty Copeland in some performances. That runs from December 14th through December 23rd.

A scene from American Ballet Theater’s “Nutcracker” | Photo by Doug Gifford

Carlo Impertato, Tisha Campbell-Martin, DADA, and others also star backed by dancers from the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. See it at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center Thursday-Friday December 6-7th at 7:30PM, Saturday December 8th at 7PM, December 9th at 2PM.

Debbie Allan will dance in her version of the holiday classic, Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

For two decades, Moscow Ballet has brought its touring version, Great Russian Nutcracker, to 50 cities in November and December. The company has a cast of forty (including international Ballet competition winners), and is coming to four Southern California venues. They will dance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Friday, December 14th at 7PM and Saturday, December 15th at 1PM. Then you’ll find them at Valley Performing Arts Center, The Saroya, on December 19th at 7PM and at McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert on December 17th at 7PM. And then they head to San Diego for a performance at Jacobs Music Center, Copley Symphony Hall, on Thursday December 20th at 3 and 7PM.

The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents The Nutcracker starring two visiting principal dancers at The Arlington on December 8th at 2:30 and 7PM and on December 9th at 2:30PM.

And farther up the coast, Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo brings their Nutcracker to the SLO Performing Arts Center on December 8th at 2 and 7PM, and on December 9th at 2PM.

Inland Pacific Ballet’s Nutcracker returns to the Inland Empire with performances in three theaters throughout December: Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, Claremont.

It’s the 36th Anniversary of Long Beach Ballet’s The Nutcracker with performances on December 15th, 16th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd at the Long Beach Terrace Theatre. Artistic Director David Wilcox has pulled out all the stops for this production. There is a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real live horse on-stage, pyrotechnics and a cast of over 200.

Bob Baker’s famous Marionette Theatre will perform their unique version of The Nutcracker at the Pasadena Playhouse from now through December 31st. There are over 100 handcrafted puppets in this adaptation of the ballet that first debuted in 1969.

Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know below.

