Renowned Russian-American pianist Olga Kern, 2001 winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, is coming to Southern California for a series of concerts starting with Friday at SOKA Performing Arts Centre, Broad Stage in Santa Monica this Saturday, and two performances on Saturday, February 16 with the Pasadena Symphony. Recently John Van Driel had a chance to talk to Ms. Kern about her busy performing and teaching schedule.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature on Sara Berman’s Closet.
 


 

Leave a Comment

JVD Head Shots

John Van Driel

John Van Driel is your morning host, weekdays from 6am-8pm. He's also KUSC's Chief Content Officer, responsible for overall programming on all platforms, including on air, online and social media, as well as coordinating the various segments with each other.