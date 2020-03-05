

Mychael and Jeff Danna | Photo by Tyler Curtis

Pixar films are famous for their tear-jerking powers, and the studio’s latest is no exception. Onward may have a high-concept fantasy premise—a modernized, suburban version of a land of dragons, wizards, and unicorns—but the emotional core is very true-to-life.

Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna aren’t the only pair of brothers who score Hollywood movies, believe it or not. But when director Dan Scanlon invited the Dannas to score Onward, it felt like they might be the only pair of brother composers for the job.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2020/03/20200309-AA-Extended-Onward-Dannas.mp3



Onward, with an original score by Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, is in theaters now.

