Now at FIDM, you can see the annual “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design Exhibition“. The exhibition features over 100 outstanding costume designs from more than 25 films released in 2018, including all 5 Academy Award Nominees. Admission is free and the exhibit runs now through April 12, 2019.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature with Mary Zophres.





See more photos from the exhibition below.

Mary Zophres, Costume Designer for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Nick Verreos, FIDM Co-Chair of Fashion Design, fashion designer & star of Project Runway.

Ruth Carter, Costume Designer for “Black Panther”

Costumes from “Black Panther”

Costumes from “Black Panther”

Costumes from “Mary Queen of Scots”, designed by Alexandra Byrne

Costumes from “The Favourite”, designed by Sandy Powell

Costumes from “Mary Poppins Returns”, designed by Sandy Powell

Learn more at fidmmuseum.org.

