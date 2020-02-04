

Nick Verreos, FIDM Fashion Design Chair and exhibition spokesperson | All photos by Susie Goodman

Now at FIDM, you can see the annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design Exhibition. The exhibition features over 100 outstanding costume designs from more than 29 films released in 2019, including all 5 Academy Award Nominees. For movie lovers, this exhibition sheds light on one of the reasons that makes them so great to watch. This major exhibition is the only one of it’s kind in the world. Admission is free and the exhibit runs now through March 21, 2020.

FIDM Spokesman Nick Verreos takes us on a tour of incredible Oscar-nominated costumes.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with Nick Verreos.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2020/02/20200204-AA-Bonus-Nick-Verreos.mp3



KUSC’s Sheila Tepper also spoke with Mark Bridges, the costume designer for Joker.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with Mark Bridges.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2020/02/20200204-AA-Bonus-Mark-Bridges.mp3





Mark Bridges, Costume Designer for “Joker”

See more photos from the exhibition below.



Costumes from “The Irishman,” designed by Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson



Costumes from “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” designed by Arianne Phillips



Costumes from “Little Women,” designed by Jacquelyn Durran



Costumes from “Jojo Rabbit,” designed by Mayes C. Rubeo

Learn more at fidmmuseum.org.

Leave a Comment