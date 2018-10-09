Artwork by Kelly Wald

The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre celebrates it’s 17 season with it’s first-ever tour featuring Bizet’s Carmen. The company will bring the dramatic fire and passion of Bizet’s opera to stages in Lancaster, Thousand Oaks and Redondo Beach over the next two weekends. The company’s artistic director Natasha Middleton’s vision for the ballet company is steeped in the Ballet Russe dance tradition which has set apart from other Contemporary ballet companies.

Photo by Cheryl Mann

For more on the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre, visit pacificballetdancetheatre.com.

