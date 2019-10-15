

David Lockington leading the Pasadena Symphony | All photos courtesy of Pasadena Symphony

The Pasadena Symphony opens its 92nd season at Ambassador Auditorium this Saturday, October 19th with afternoon and evening concerts. David Lockington, who is beginning his sixth year as Music Director, has crafted a season of beloved mainstream works as well as pieces by emerging composers such as this weekend’s world premiere of music by 17 year-old Sydney Wang: P is for Play. Wang recently took part in the LA Phil’s prestigious Nancy and Barry Sanders Composer Fellowship Program and is also an award-winning pianist.



Sydney Wang

Also on the program Saturday, the sprawling Symphony No. 1 by Brahms, and the rhapsodic, technically demanding Violin Concerto in G minor by Max Bruch. The violin soloist is Tessa Lark, a rising star who began her musical life as a child in her native Kentucky playing fiddle with her father’s bluegrass band.



Tessa Lark

Tessa Lark joins the Pasadena Symphony under Music Director David Lockington in two concerts this weekend: Saturday, October 19th at 2pm and 8pm at Ambassador Auditorium. For tickets and more information visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

