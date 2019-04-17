

Peter Sellars | Photo by Susie Goodman

From April 18th to 20th, Peter Sellars, Igor Stravinsky, Esa-Pekka Salonen, the LA Phil, a Cambodian dance troupe, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, and Los Angeles Children’s Chorus join forces for a program called “Myths.” Sellars directs and Salonen conducts Stravinsky’s ballets Orpheus and Perséphone.

Peter Sellars has international fame as a director creating amazing productions and has worked with worldwide opera companies, composers and arts festivals. He led the 1990 and 1993 Los Angeles Arts Festivals and has received many awards including a MacArthur Fellowship. I spoke to him at Walt Disney Concert Hall about the unique understanding that he’s bringing to “Myths.”

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with Peter Sellars discussing “Myths”.

