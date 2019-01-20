Philippe Quint | Photo by Kirill Bashkirov

A couple of weeks ago Warner Music released a new recording of music by iconic actor/director Charlie Chaplin arranged and performed by virtuoso violinist Philippe Quint. It was a labor of love for Philippe as he discovered a whole new side to Chaplin as a composer for many of his films. Recently John Van Driel sat down with Philippe Quint and Kiera Chaplin, granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, to discuss the new recording.

Kiera Chaplin, Philippe Quint, and Marta Aznavoorian

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with Philippe Quint and Kiera Chaplin.





