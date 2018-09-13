Grant Gershon, Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Master Chorale | Photo by Marle Noorbergen/Tao Ruspoli

The LA Master Chorale’s new season kicks off next weekend with a performance of Mozart’s Requiem paired with music by Los Angeles composer Shawn Kirchner: his “Songs of Ascent.” LA Master Chorale music director Grant Gershon spoke with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen about the upcoming season and said this season is about the old, the new, and the local.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature on the the LA Master Chorale.







