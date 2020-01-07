

John Baldessari | Photo by Frédéric de Goldschmidt – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

John Baldessari was a conceptual artist who made us smile and think with pieces like archival photos dotted with bright stickers. He was also an art professor who lived and worked in LA for many decades. In fact, the New York Times recently credited Baldessari with helping “establish Los Angeles as the country’s reigning art-school capital.”

Baldessari died on January 2 in his home in Venice at the age of 88. We’d like to bring you a bit of him speaking with former Arts Alive contributor Hunter Drohojowska-Philp. They spoke back in 2010 when Baldessari was preparing for a major retrospective of his work.

