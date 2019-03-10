

Renée Fleming in “The Light in the Piazza” | Photo by Dewynters, London/Courtesy of LA Opera

The LA Opera presents The Light in the Piazza starring Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and British musical star Rob Houchen. It has a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas. Kimberly Grigsby, one of Broadway’s most prominent musical directors, will conduct this new production from London directed by Oliver Award-winning director Daniel Evans.

The story is about a mother and daughter that take a family vacation and it takes a detour due to a dreamy local boy. The daughter thinks it’s the best vacation ever, the mother, not so much. KUSC’s contributing reporter Sheila Tepper spoke with Renée Fleming about why she was attracted to Piazza, why it works as a musical/opera crossover, and her work on music and the mind.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/10/20191007-AA-Fleming-Piazza.mp3



There will be seven performances of LA Opera’s The Light in the Piazza at The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, October 12 – 20. Learn more at laopera.org.

