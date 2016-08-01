Pianist Richard Yongjae O’Neill

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents concerts with violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill, its Artist-in-Residence. On Sunday, March 3, O’Neill performs a program of British composers — Britten, Bowen, Bridge, Carter, and Clarke with pianist Steven Lin. He closes on Sunday, May 26 with a program called L.A. Masters with works by Stravinsky, Schoenberg, and Brahms with Jennifer Frautschi (violin), Jesse Mills (violin), Fred Sherry (cello), and Orion Weiss (piano).

O’Neill is an Emmy Award winner, two-time Grammy nominee, and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient; he has achieved recognition and critical acclaim not only as a champion of his instrument but as a social and musical ambassador as well.

Recently John Van Driel had a chance to talk to Richard about his upcoming concerts and residency at the Broad Stage. To listen, hit play below.

Tickets and concert details at thebroadstage.org.

