

Matthew Margeson and Taron Egerton at the “Rocketman” premiere | Photo by Rhapsody PR

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with Matthew Margeson.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/06/20190610-AA-Bonus-Rocketman-Matthew-Margeson.mp3



How do you score a film that’s not only about Elton John—who’s created some of the most memorable pop music melodies of the past 50 years… but one that’s also a lavish movie musical using those songs? That was Matthew Margeson’s challenge on Rocketman.

The film, directed by Dexter Fletcher, is packed stem to stern with great Elton John songs—from “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” to “Tiny Dancer” to, of course, “Rocket Man.” But they’re all brand new arrangements by producer Giles Martin, who previously helped re-conceive the Beatles’ hits for the Cirque du Soleil show Love, and performed by Taron Egerton and the cast.

Margeson had to subtly, smoothly work his magic in between—and sometimes even within—those songs. It wasn’t easy, but when you’ve loved Elton John since you were eight, it was a pretty glamorous gig.

