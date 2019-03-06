

Yuval Sharon | Photo by Casey Kringlen

MacArthur grant winner and LA Phil’s Artist-Collaborator Yuval Sharon directs a new production of Meredith Monks three act inventive opera Atlas on June 11, 12 and 14 at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

This ambitious new production is from one of modern music’s most influential composers. It tells the story of a young girls journey to the four corners of the world and beyond. It includes visual art, movement and innovative use of Walt Disney Hall. It caps Yuval Sharon’s three-year residency with the orchestra.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature with Yuval Sharon discussing Meredith Monks’ “Atlas”.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/06/20190603-AA-Bonus-Sharon-Monk-Atlas.mp3



You can learn more about the upcoming performances and buy tickets at laphil.org.

