

“Sisters in Law” starring Tovah Feldshuh as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephanie Faracy as Sandra Day O’Connor | Photo by Kevin Parry

Two women—divided by politics, temperament, and cultural background but forced into a unique sisterhood as the first female justices on the United States Supreme Court. A new play examines the relationship between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor, and Arts Alive contributor Tim Greiving spoke to the director, Patricia McGregor.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/09/20190223-AA-sisters-in-law-extended.mp3



Sisters in Law, directed by Patricia McGregor, is in previews now at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, and opens this Wednesday. For tickets and more information, visit thewallis.org. On Wednesday, I’ll talk to the show’s lawyer-turned-playwright, Jonathan Shapiro.

