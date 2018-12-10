Pianist and composer Stephen Hough | Photo by Sim Canetty Clarke

On Tuesday, October 30, pianist Stephen Hough performs Liszt’s First Concerto with the Taiwan Philharmonic at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. KUSC’s Alan Chapman talked with him recently.

If you consult Stephen Hough’s Twitter profile you’ll find that his interests include art, theology, poetry, perfume, and puddings. So, of course, I had to ask him about his favorite puddings.

Hough is a composer as well as a pianist. He started to write music as soon as he learned to read music and continued to compose through his teens, but then he ran into a conflict. One day composer John Corigliano heard one of Hough’s transcriptions. Hough’s original compositions and transcriptions are featured on his recent Dream Album, along with pieces by other composers that are dear to him. He has some fun turning Johann Strauss, Sr.’s Radetzky March into a waltz.

Stephen Hough’s concert with the Taiwan Philharmonic is on Tuesday, October 30 in Costa Mesa. KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen will be there to give a preconcert lecture. Tickets and information at philharmonicsociety.org. If you’d like to follow Stephen Hough on Twitter, his handle is @houghhough. And you can find his Dream Album here.

