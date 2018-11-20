Composer Steve Reich | Photo by Wonge Bergmann

This weekend bears witness to its pervasive impact of Minimalism our culture today. Steve Reich’s opera Three Tales opens the Long Beach Opera company’s 40th anniversary season on Saturday and Sunday at the Ernest Borgnine Theatre in Long Beach and the LA Phil is currently giving the world premiere of Reich’s Music for Ensemble and Orchestra. Just across the street at the Dorothy Chandler the LA Opera is presenting a work by another minimalist icon Philip Glass and his opera Satyagraha. In a recent conversation with KUSC’s John Van Driel, Steve Reich explains his unconventional introduction to music.

Three Tales by Steve Reich with visuals by Beryl Korot opens the Long Beach Opera’s 40th season Saturday and Sunday, details at longbeachopera.com and the LA Philharmonics premiere performance of Music for Ensemble and Orchestra continues tonight, tomorrow and Sunday at Walt Disney Concert Hall. More information at laphil.com.

