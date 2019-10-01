An illustration for Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Black Cat” by Aubrey Beardsley

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature with Andreas Mitisek.





In Edgar Allan Poe’s The Black Cat, a nameless protagonist swears by his sanity while recounting a wild tale that combines arson, a black cat, and the death of his wife. Long Beach Opera’s version, which opens this weekend, is a musical mashup of songs by English songwriter David Sylvian plus arias from J.S. Bach’s cantatas. The production is a collaboration with Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra and conductor Martin Haselboeck. We spoke with LBO Artistic and General Director Andreas Mitisek about The Black Cat, part of LBO’s 40th season offerings and Mitisek’s 20th year at the company’s helm.

You can see The Black Cat performed on January 19th and 20th at the Beverly O’Neill Theater in Long Beach. Learn more at longbeachopera.org.

Leave a Comment