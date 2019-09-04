

Nia Vardalos in “Tiny Beautiful Things” | Photo by Pasadena Playhouse

It started as an online advice column. Author Cheryl Strayed, who wrote the bestselling novel Wild about her trek across the Pacific Coast Trail, spent several years answering anonymous letters under the pseudonym “Sugar.” Letters about grief, loss, addiction, illness, and other kinds of pain, which Strayed answered with what the Washington Post called “a bracing empathy.” Now, Tiny Beautiful Things is a stage play starring Nia Vardalos, the writer and actress best known for My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Contributing reporter Tim Greiving visited Vardalos at the Pasadena Playhouse, where she was rehearsing the play after a successful run in New York.

Hit play below to listen to our extended Arts Alive feature on Tiny Beautiful Things.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/04/20190410-AA-Tiny-Beautiful-Things.mp3



Tiny Beautiful Things, which stars Nia Vardalos—who adapted it for the stage—is in previews at the Pasadena Playhouse starting today. Opening night is April 14th, and it runs through May 5th. For tickets and more information, visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Leave a Comment