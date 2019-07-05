

Jacob Jonas The Company culminates its year-long residency as The Wallis’ 2018/2019 Season Company-in-Residence on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, 2019, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater | Photo courtesy of Jacob Jonas The Company

Jacob Jonas The Company mixes contemporary ballet, breakdance, and acrobatic movement. They were named one of “12 standout companies of 2018” by the Los Angeles Times and “25 to Watch” by Dance Magazine in 2018. This week, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents The Company in their final appearance as 2018/2019 Company-In-Residence.

On Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at 7:30, see two world premieres, including a collaboration choreographed and performed by Jonas and special guest artist, director, and choreographer Daniel Ezralow — viceversa explores the voices of two choreographs across generations. The second premiere is There’s Been a Study, inspired by the education system and its lack of creativity. It’s directed and choreographed by Jonas to an original score by art-rock vocalist and pianist Nicole Miglis, which she performs live.

Jonas will also reprise Crash with Afro-pop singer-songwriter Okaidja Afroso performing his original score live. and Jonas’ “To the Dollar” is a physical representation of Elizabeth Warren’s speech about equal pay for women.

I spoke with Jonas about the upcoming shows at the Wallis and his unique take on dance.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive feature on Jacob Jonas The Company.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/05/20190507-AA-Jacob-Jonas.mp3



You can learn more about the upcoming performances and buy tickets at thewallis.org.

