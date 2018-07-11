Yuval Sharon at the KUSC Studios | Photo by Susie Goodman

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature with Yuval Sharon.







Yuval Sharon is the Artistic Director of LA’s experimental opera company The Industry, and he’s in the midst of a three-year residency with the LA Phil. His latest project with the Phil is an ambitious production of John Cage’s Europeras 1 & 2 taking place this weekend at the Sony Pictures Lot in Culver City. Sharon says it’s a “true delight”, but also a major challenge for everyone involved in the performance. He told KUSC contributing report Sheila Tepper about how he tackled the challenge, and how Cage created the piece from the perspective of an American outsider artist looking at the European “center” of the classical world.

Learn more about Yuval Sharon and John Cage’s Europeras 1 & 2 at laphil.com.

Leave a Comment