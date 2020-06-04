Dear Supporters of KUSC:

At a time when so many are speaking out about justice and equality, we are adding our voice. As a classical music service, we know you depend on us for respite and reflection. At KUSC, our purpose is to nurture a love of classical music for all. We believe strongly in the power of music to have a positive impact on individuals and communities and to offer solace and hope at times when words cannot suffice. We remain committed to this public service mission. The events of the past week are a reminder to us that we have an obligation to make sure we find ways to be an inclusive and welcoming place. We stand beside those who are calling for a more just, compassionate society, free of racism.

With respect,

Judy McAlpine

President of KUSC

