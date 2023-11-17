Bassist Christian McBride joins Lara Downes on this edition of Amplify, with a conversation about their shared experiences as performers and radio presenters, and some of the people who influenced both of them in their careers. McBride was just about to turn 15 when he met Wynton Marsalis, who then invited him to play with his ensemble on stage. That led to associations with Branford Marsalis and Terence Blanchard, and getting more deeply immersed in the community of jazz. Labels and distinctions between jazz and classical music have blended over the years, they say, thanks to artists and teachers like Dr. Billy Taylor, Duke Ellington, and Leonard Bernstein. “No matter what you call it, we’re still struggling to sell tickets,” McBride jokes.